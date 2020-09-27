Born on September 15, 1933 in Vona, Colorado and passed away peacefully on August 17, 2020. Virgil was preceded in death by his loving wife Joy in 2006. He is survived by his long term girlfriend Jane Hinman, daughter Cheryl and step children: Steven, Michael, Richard, Susan and Loretta. 13 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and one great great grandchild. He will also be remembered by numerous Nieces, Nephews, Cousins and friends. He was a hardworking, honest man that always had a good (possibly slightly embellished) story to tell and anyone that knew him, knew he lived life by his own terms. Virgil was loved by many and will be greatly missed by all that knew him. Virgil was past president of Widowed Person Association of California, Sacramento Chapter and requested in lieu of flowers that donations to be made to WPAC. Sacramento.



