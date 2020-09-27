1/
Virgil Freeman Goff
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Virgil's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Born on September 15, 1933 in Vona, Colorado and passed away peacefully on August 17, 2020. Virgil was preceded in death by his loving wife Joy in 2006. He is survived by his long term girlfriend Jane Hinman, daughter Cheryl and step children: Steven, Michael, Richard, Susan and Loretta. 13 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and one great great grandchild. He will also be remembered by numerous Nieces, Nephews, Cousins and friends. He was a hardworking, honest man that always had a good (possibly slightly embellished) story to tell and anyone that knew him, knew he lived life by his own terms. Virgil was loved by many and will be greatly missed by all that knew him. Virgil was past president of Widowed Person Association of California, Sacramento Chapter and requested in lieu of flowers that donations to be made to WPAC. Sacramento.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Sep. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sacbee.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved