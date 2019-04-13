Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Virgil "Duane" Rueb. View Sign

April 4, 2019 Duane Rueb, 79, died at home April 4, 2019 of congestive heart failure. He was born in Tyndall, SD, in 1939 to Irvin and Lillian (Broeckel) Rueb. He is survived by Caroline his wife of 36 years; his dear son, Colin Rueb (Sheena) and grandson, Von Duane, Carmichael; sister Shirley Smaage, Fair Oaks; nephew Chris Borbe (Melissa, children Tanner and Hannah), Foresthill. He was stepfather to Russell Turpin, grandsons Keenan and Kai, Eureka, CA; Jeffrey Turpin (Leslie), Foresthill, CA, grandsons Jeremy Turpin (Caitlin), MD, and Matthew Turpin (Aarika), PA; and Ron Turpin (Amy), granddaughters Katie and Maggie, WY. Duane had 3 great-grandchildren. He has one surviving uncle, Allen Rueb, Sacramento. Duane graduated from Sacramento High School in 1957 and served in the United States Air Force. He had a lengthy career in electronics and instructional media at UC Davis and at CSUS, retiring 2007. He was a pilot and flight instructor for several years. He loved and owned many Porsches and a Kitfox Experimental airplane. He was an active member of the local EEA and AAA. He enjoyed listening to jazz, could fix almost anything, easily explain how the solar system works, knew the periodic table of elements by heart and solved complex mathematical problems in his many notebooks. He loved margaritas, Chili Colorado and See's candy. Duane cultivated many friends of various backgrounds, always learning and sharing his knowledge on a myriad of subjects. He was interested in literally everything and everyone. A memorial is planned for April 20, 2019, at the Barnstormer Rm., at 13626 New Airport Rd., Auburn, CA. Donations may be made in memory of Duane Rueb to EAA Chapter 526, Att: Young Eagles Program, PO Box 7339, Auburn, CA 95604; or Auburn Aviation Association Scholarship Fund, PO Box 6454, Auburn, CA 95604

April 4, 2019 Duane Rueb, 79, died at home April 4, 2019 of congestive heart failure. He was born in Tyndall, SD, in 1939 to Irvin and Lillian (Broeckel) Rueb. He is survived by Caroline his wife of 36 years; his dear son, Colin Rueb (Sheena) and grandson, Von Duane, Carmichael; sister Shirley Smaage, Fair Oaks; nephew Chris Borbe (Melissa, children Tanner and Hannah), Foresthill. He was stepfather to Russell Turpin, grandsons Keenan and Kai, Eureka, CA; Jeffrey Turpin (Leslie), Foresthill, CA, grandsons Jeremy Turpin (Caitlin), MD, and Matthew Turpin (Aarika), PA; and Ron Turpin (Amy), granddaughters Katie and Maggie, WY. Duane had 3 great-grandchildren. He has one surviving uncle, Allen Rueb, Sacramento. Duane graduated from Sacramento High School in 1957 and served in the United States Air Force. He had a lengthy career in electronics and instructional media at UC Davis and at CSUS, retiring 2007. He was a pilot and flight instructor for several years. He loved and owned many Porsches and a Kitfox Experimental airplane. He was an active member of the local EEA and AAA. He enjoyed listening to jazz, could fix almost anything, easily explain how the solar system works, knew the periodic table of elements by heart and solved complex mathematical problems in his many notebooks. He loved margaritas, Chili Colorado and See's candy. Duane cultivated many friends of various backgrounds, always learning and sharing his knowledge on a myriad of subjects. He was interested in literally everything and everyone. A memorial is planned for April 20, 2019, at the Barnstormer Rm., at 13626 New Airport Rd., Auburn, CA. Donations may be made in memory of Duane Rueb to EAA Chapter 526, Att: Young Eagles Program, PO Box 7339, Auburn, CA 95604; or Auburn Aviation Association Scholarship Fund, PO Box 6454, Auburn, CA 95604 Published in The Sacramento Bee on Apr. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close