Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Virginia C. (Smith) Maurer. View Sign

Virginia was born November 12, 1941 in Portland, Maine to Stuart and Eleanor Smith. Virginia passed away peacefully at Sunrise Assisted Living in Rocklin, CA on March 9, 2019 after a lengthy battle with cancer. Her loving husband, Ralph, was at her side. She is survived by her husband Ralph of 58 years, her sister Joyce Tennant, her three daughters Carol Lambert (husband Ron), Linda Sommerville (husband Phil) and Nancy Riebeek (husband Ron) and the ten apples of her eye, her grandchildren: Jacob "Jake" Lambert (wife Arianna), Sarah Lambert Jaskulsky (husband Mike), Emmett Lambert, Nathan Sommerville, Jeremy Sommerville, Nick Riebeek and Emily Riebeek; and her three great-grandchildren: Adelaide Jaskulsky, Rosalie Jaskulsky and Elaina Jaskulsky. A fourth great-grandchild, James Michael Jaskulsky III, is due March 26. Virginia was a graduate of Colton High School in Colton, CA and attended both San Bernardino Valley Jr. College and Sierra Jr. College in Rocklin. She was an Instructional Aide in the Eureka School District Reading Lab in Roseville, CA for 27 years. She retired in 2000 to travel and spend more time with her family. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 11am at the Shepherd of the Sierra Presbyterian Church, 5400 Barton Road corner of Rocklin Road, Loomis, CA 95650.

Virginia was born November 12, 1941 in Portland, Maine to Stuart and Eleanor Smith. Virginia passed away peacefully at Sunrise Assisted Living in Rocklin, CA on March 9, 2019 after a lengthy battle with cancer. Her loving husband, Ralph, was at her side. She is survived by her husband Ralph of 58 years, her sister Joyce Tennant, her three daughters Carol Lambert (husband Ron), Linda Sommerville (husband Phil) and Nancy Riebeek (husband Ron) and the ten apples of her eye, her grandchildren: Jacob "Jake" Lambert (wife Arianna), Sarah Lambert Jaskulsky (husband Mike), Emmett Lambert, Nathan Sommerville, Jeremy Sommerville, Nick Riebeek and Emily Riebeek; and her three great-grandchildren: Adelaide Jaskulsky, Rosalie Jaskulsky and Elaina Jaskulsky. A fourth great-grandchild, James Michael Jaskulsky III, is due March 26. Virginia was a graduate of Colton High School in Colton, CA and attended both San Bernardino Valley Jr. College and Sierra Jr. College in Rocklin. She was an Instructional Aide in the Eureka School District Reading Lab in Roseville, CA for 27 years. She retired in 2000 to travel and spend more time with her family. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 11am at the Shepherd of the Sierra Presbyterian Church, 5400 Barton Road corner of Rocklin Road, Loomis, CA 95650. www.ShepherdPres.org . A reception will follow immediately after the service in the Fellowship Center. Directions: From Sacramento take Interstate 80 to the Rocklin Road exit. Turn right (east) and go two miles to the dead end at Barton Road. Turn left to enter the church property. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to charities that address Virginia's concerns: The Gathering Inn, P.O. Box 297, Roseville, CA 95678; or charities that help the poor, the hungry and marginalized children. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close