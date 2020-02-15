Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Virginia Euphemia Noceti. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

A Requiem Mass will be held at 11 am Wednesday, February 19th at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 1333 58th Street, Sacramento for Virginia Euphemia Noceti, a Sacramento resident for 90 years. Mrs. Noceti died peacefully at the age of 103 in her residence, where she was an active presence and had many beloved friends. Entombment will follow at East Lawn Cemetery mausoleum. Mrs. Noceti attended St. Joseph's Academy of Sacramento and graduated from Holy Rosary Academy in Woodland, CA. She was a lifelong creative person, producing many high quality oil paintings in her early years, and countless artful multi-media crafts in recent times. She was well known as an avid gardener, and preferred time spent in the garden to time indoors, although she excelled in cooking and homemaking as well. In her spare time, she volunteered with the Sutter Memorial Hospital Auxiliary. Mrs. Noceti was married for 63 years to her dear husband, Edward M. Noceti, who owned the historic French Bakery of Sacramento, which was founded by his father and achieved 50 years of operation until its sale. During their long and happy marriage, they were active in the St. Mary's Social Club and enjoyed serving as its President. They also enjoyed traveling and playing golf. Mr. Noceti died 20 years ago. Mrs. Noceti was the loving mother of Camille Gordon and Lonna Bloedau of Sacramento and Darel Noceti of Coloma, and her late child, Gerold Noceti. She was grandmother of Scott and Gwyn Gordon, Victoria Bloedau, Justin and Jared Noceti and great grandmother of Mariana Gordon-Marhefka and Silver Reed Noceti, as well as "Auntie" to many beloved nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held at Sunrise of Sacramento, 345 Munroe Street on March 22nd at 2:00 pm.

