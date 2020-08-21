Our mother, grandmother, great grandmother, Virginia Jean Gordon, was born 16 January 1922 in Ralston, Pawnee County, Oklahoma to Jay and June Cochran. She traveled a long road to go to a better place than this on August 13, 2020. She was a woman of many talents and she used her myriad of skills to benefit others daily. She was preceded in death by her husband, Vernon, they were married for 43 years. She is survived by five children: Carolyn, Bruce (with Sandi), Martha (with Frank), Thomas (with Birgit), Retha (with Mark), and 14 grandchildren with their respective spouses, and 13 great grandchildren. Virginia was a charter member of the North Highlands Art Guild. She professionally crafted custom drapes for 12 years for Macy's. She voluntarily crafted original quilts for the Agape House, a shelter for abused women and their children, for decades. She spent many of her summers volunteering as the "craft lady" at the Sierra Bible Camp. She was a faithful member of the Church of Christ in seven different congregations through the years. In her service to her various congregations, she taught countless children's and women's Bible classes and she was frequently the hostess in their many social activities where her boundless creativity invented unique and entertaining events. Virginia found it incredible that a poor country girl from Oklahoma could as an adult, travel to as many places in the world as she did. She was also preceded in death by her travel companion and best friend, Bessie Lee, with whom she had many adventures and misadventures. It is doubtless that Virginia's contributions to her community of family, friends, and acquaintances made this world better for her having been here for nearly 99 years. Virginia's family wants to thank all her caregivers at Meadow Oaks of Roseville and to the Sutter Care at Home Hospice team. Graveside Services will be held on Saturday August 22, 2020 at 10:00 a.m., at Mount Vernon Memorial Park, 8201 Greenback Lane, Fair Oaks, CA 95628 To share memories go to www. mountvernonmemorialpark.com