Joyce Virginia Poindexter was born on January 20, 1930 in Sacramento, California. Born Virginia but known as Ginger all of her life. Ginger went home to our Lord on February 3, 2019 at the age of 89 years. It would take a novel to be able to put all the years of Ginger's life to paper. Her family wishes to share parts of Ginger that others may recognize and hope these memories of Ginger will bring back your own memories and keep them tucked in your hearts. Ginger was the second of four children. She had an elder sister, Muriel, who passed away before Ginger was born. This made Ginger the eldest and she loved her two younger brothers, and the neighborhood children, and any and all children. She was a caregiver as a child and all throughout her life. Ginger was modest but she enjoyed participating in Rainbow as a young teenager and later joined the Eastern Star. She was an active member of Methodist Churches in each city she lived in including Walnut Avenue Methodist Church in Walnut Creek, CA and both the Orangevale Methodist Church (later becoming Pathways) and the Fair Oaks Methodist Church in Fair Oaks, CA where her grandparents, Immer and Muriel Rice, were both Charter members. Ginger was active in the Fair Oaks Thursday Club as well as a group of women who met once a month at the Denny's on Greenback Lane for Chat and Chew. Ginger was mostly a homebody, but she did enjoy a trip to Hawaii with her mother, Ethel Wilson, and her sister-in-lay, Claire Wilson. Ginger enjoyed gardening, swimming, and she was once active in a women's bowling league. Ginger also enjoyed shopping and See's Candy. Most of all, Ginger enjoyed her family and friends. She worried constantly about each and every one she knew and people she did not know. Her heart was tender, and she cared about others. Ginger loved dogs and loved many of her own in her lifetime. She enjoyed watching the Hummingbirds that visited the feeders she had in her backyard in Orangevale. Ginger was somewhat shy, and she hated public speaking, however, she could and would share her feelings. When Ginger laughed, her blue eyes would sparkle. Ginger is preceded in passing by her parents, John and Ethel Wilson; a husband, Charles Keith Moore; her youngest daughter, Carilynn Ann McCrae; a brother, William "Bill" Wilson; and a sister, Muriel Shelby. Later in life, Ginger married James E. "Jim" Poindexter, and inherited his large extended family including a son, Michael Poindexter (Linda); a daughter, Priscilla Elaine Winn; and daughter, Susan Altop (David); and many generations of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. Ginger is survived by her beloved husband, Jim; and daughter, Becky; son-in-law, Michael Laspina; grandsons, Jeffrey and Matthew Laspina; brother, Raeh O. Wilson, and his wife, Shirley; sister-in-law, Claire Wilson; and many nephews, nieces, and their extended families. Celebration of Life for Ginger will be on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at the Women's Thursday Club of Fair Oaks, 10625 Fair Oaks Blvd., Fair Oaks, CA 95628 at 1:30 pm.

