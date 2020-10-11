Virginia Krauthoefer

October 13, 1954 - September 11, 2020

Sacramento, California - Virginia is survived by her devoted husband John of 46 years and her daughter Alanna. Her family was always her priority, but those who knew her appreciated her love of writing and popular culture. She was a fierce advocate for fairness and supported many charities focused on the environment and women's issues. Such passion would exhaust most, but she never seemed to fade. As with our best champions, she was armed with a strong heart and moral convictions. Although she had serious health problems, she always had an empathetic ear ready to listen those in need and a keen wit to entertain those around her. She leaves behind her immediate family, sister Patricia Preston, brother in law Carlo, nieces Paige and Cassie Preston, brother Rudy Meyers and nephew Lucien Jacobs. She made the world a much kinder place.





