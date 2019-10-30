Born October 20, 1927 in Fresno, California. Passed away October 22nd, 2019 in Sacramento California. Loving wife of 45 years to Wayland "Pete" Rudkin. Cherished mother of William Powell, Pamela McBroom, Terence Rudkin, Taylor Rudkin and John Powell. She is survived by brothers Manuel and Robert Becker and nieces, Vivian, Noreen, and Susan. Ginny was preceded in death by her daughter, Deputy Sheriff Sandra Larson and son James Henry Powell. Visitation will be held TODAY, October 30th from 4-8PM at Harry A. Nauman & Son, 4041 Freeport Blvd., Sacramento, California. Funeral Services will held tomorrow, October 31st at 11:00AM, at Harry A. Nauman & Son. Committal Services will be held on Thursday, October 31, at 2PM at East Lawn Elk Grove, 9189 East Stockton Blvd., Elk Grove, California.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Oct. 30, 2019