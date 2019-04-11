Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Virginia Lee Anderson. View Sign

Virginia Lee Anderson, was born on July 9, 1923 and passed away peacefully in her home in Orangevale California on March 27, 2019 with her loving family at her side. She was 95 years old. She was preceded in death by her father Manley L. Harris, mother, Eunice N. Shaw, and brothers Manley L. Harris Jr., & Bruce D. Harris. She is survived by her loving Daughters, Kathleen V. Thunder of Manitoba Canada, Barbara A. Lewis of Orangevale CA, and Theresa M. Harris of Anchorage AK, and her Nephew Michael Harris of San Diego CA, Grandchildren Sarah K. Harris, Daniel I Thunder, Donna L. Thunder, & Theresa M. Thunder, and Great grandchildren Jeffrey S. Lane & Bruce H. Moss. Virginia lived in Sacramento all of her life. During her life she traveled to Canada and Alaska to visit her daughters and grandchildren. Her passion in life was scenery painting and cross stitch. Her talented and heartfelt pieces of work will forever be treasures to her surviving and loving family. To share memories go to:

Virginia Lee Anderson, was born on July 9, 1923 and passed away peacefully in her home in Orangevale California on March 27, 2019 with her loving family at her side. She was 95 years old. She was preceded in death by her father Manley L. Harris, mother, Eunice N. Shaw, and brothers Manley L. Harris Jr., & Bruce D. Harris. She is survived by her loving Daughters, Kathleen V. Thunder of Manitoba Canada, Barbara A. Lewis of Orangevale CA, and Theresa M. Harris of Anchorage AK, and her Nephew Michael Harris of San Diego CA, Grandchildren Sarah K. Harris, Daniel I Thunder, Donna L. Thunder, & Theresa M. Thunder, and Great grandchildren Jeffrey S. Lane & Bruce H. Moss. Virginia lived in Sacramento all of her life. During her life she traveled to Canada and Alaska to visit her daughters and grandchildren. Her passion in life was scenery painting and cross stitch. Her talented and heartfelt pieces of work will forever be treasures to her surviving and loving family. To share memories go to: www.mountvernonmemorial.com Published in The Sacramento Bee on Apr. 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close