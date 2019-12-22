Virginia Lee Johnson

Obituary
Virginia Lee Johnson, of Citrus Heights, passed away on 12-13-19, leaving behind a legacy of service & faith. She is survived by her husband, 5 children, 2 sisters, and many grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents and granddaughter Rhiannon Beck. She lived a full life and will be dearly missed by those left behind but we are grateful for the knowledge that families are forever. Special thanks to the staff at Westview Medical Center for taking such great care her.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Dec. 22, 2019
