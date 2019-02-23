Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Virginia M. ODonnell. View Sign

Virginia ODonnell passed away peacefully at her home in Sacramento, CA on February 20, 2019. She was 88. Virginia was born in Oak Park, IL. She taught second grade at St. Thomas Aquinas School in Chicago for 20 years. After moving to Sacramento, she continued teaching pre-kindergarten and Kindergarten at St. Philomene School for another 20 years. Virginia was a member of Sacred Heart Parish for many years. She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas ODonnell. She is survived by her son Dr. Robert ODonnell and cousin Noreen Hester. A visitation is scheduled at Nicoletti, Culjis & Herberger Funeral Home on Sunday, February 24, 2019 from 4:00 - 6:00 with a recitation of the Rosary at 6:00. A Funeral Service will take place on Monday, February 25, 2019 at St. Joseph Chapel, 6700 21st Ave., Sacramento, CA at 12:00 noon. Burial will immediately follow in the St. Mary Cemetery.

