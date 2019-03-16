Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Virginia Mae (Drew) King. View Sign

Virginia Mae Robison was born in Seattle, Washington on September 9, 1922 to Walter and Dorothea (Stover) Robison. She went to join her parents in Eternal rest on March 8, 2019 at age 96. She was also preceded in death by two husbands, Frank Drew and John King; by son Stephen R. Drew and grandson Vincent Drew. She is survived by her daughter Carol Eckstrom, daughter-in-law Rosie Drew, grandsons Steve and Shane Drew, granddaughter Denise Cracium; 3 stepchildren (Kay, Karen and Ken King); 2 great grandchildren (Haley and Riley Drew); 6 step grandchildren, 25 step great grandchildren and 2 step great great grandchildren; and several nephews and nieces. She will be greatly missed by all. Our thanks to the caregivers at Pioneer House and Vitas Hospice. Services will be held in April and announced in this paper later this month. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Arrangements under the direction of:

