Virginia "Ginny" Mary (Ashley) Laursen passed away peacefully at home on January 31, 2019, at the age of 95. Ginny is survived by her husband, Robert; daughter, Jodi; son, Paul; and his husband, Don. Ginny was born March 8, 1923, in Denver, Colorado, to Frank and Jesse Ashley. As an infant, her mother died, and her father moved the two of them to Los Angeles where she spent most of her young years before moving to San Leandro. After WWII, she moved to Roseburg, Oregon, where she met and married her husband, Robert Laursen, in 1946. They soon moved to Corvallis while Bob attended Oregon State University. They later settled their family in Sacramento in 1960. Ginny loved playing ball: softball, basketball, bowling, tennis, and golf. She was very active in reorganizing the Sacramento Area Tennis Council and was a charter member of Rio Del Oro, where she was instrumental in developing their women's tennis program. Ginny remained active with golf into her eighties, playing weekly, and often walking the course. She was an avid believer in physical fitness, which she attributed to her ability to successfully manage her type I diabetes for 75 years. At age 95, Ginny was still getting on her stationary bike to maintain her mobility and fitness. Ginny loved people, she always saw the good in everyone, and had the support of loving family and friends. She truly appreciated how they went "above and beyond" to provide their love and support to her. She loved her family pets, and music, especially big band music, and most of all, the ocean. Her favorite place to visit was Carmel. Ginny loved her family. She was a strong role model for all who knew her and will be missed. In lieu of flowers, please send any donations to the Sacramento SPCA.

