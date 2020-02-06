Virginia Neville, passed away in Sacramento, on February 2, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Rollin A. Neville, loving mother of Kathryn Neville McKeon (Thomas), and the late Mary Elisabeth Neville. Beloved sister of Eugenie Phillips, cherished grandmother of Kevin (Jacqui), Patrick (Stephani), Molly and Anne McKeon, great grandmother of Iliana, Cecilia and Conor. She was a native of Woodland, California and a 85 year resident of Sacramento aged 93 years. Friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life Service, on Monday February 10, 2020, at W. F. Gormley & Sons Chapel, 2015 Capitol Avenue, at 11:00 AM. Remembrances in her name may be made to or Loaves and Fishes. The family offers a special thank you to Neleshni Naicker.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Feb. 6, 2020