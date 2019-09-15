Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Virginia R. (Williams) Bryant. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Virginia R. Bryant (Williams), age 86 of Rancho Cordova, passed peacefully September 2, 2019. She was born in Waco, Texas to Homer and Willie Williams on June 21, 1933. She graduated from La Vega High School in 1950. She married James T. Bryant May 25, 1957 and they were happily married for 50 years before his passing. She retired at the age of 70 from Raley's. She was an active member of First Baptist Church of Rancho Cordova where she served alongside many friends. She loved visiting and playing cards or Yahtzee with family and friends. Virginia was a shining example of a godly woman, full of love, kindness, grace and mercy. She is survived by her seven children: Charles Bryant (Susan), Cathy Mika (Jeff), Rita Hersom (Bill), Audrey Kaake, Leo Bryant (Desiree), Frances Cates, Tara Hausmann (Jeff), 16 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and 1 great great granddaughter. She will be forever loved and missed by all. Services to be held September 21, 2019 at 11:00 am. First Baptist Church of Rancho Cordova. 10720 Coloma Rd. Rancho Cordova, CA 95670 In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Loaves & Fishes in Sacramento or First Baptist Church of Rancho Cordova.

