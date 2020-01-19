On the morning of December 31, 2019, Virginia "Ginger" Tanaka, beloved wife and mother of three, passed away at the age of 75. Ginger was born on August 10, 1944 in Wyoming at the Heart Mountain Japanese-American Internment camp to Sumikichi "Sam" and Hisaye Sumihiro. On December 22,1962, she married Tokio "Stan" Tanaka in Spokane, Washington. They raised three children, one son and two daughters. She lived in San Jose, California with her husband and children until moving to Sacramento, California in 1974 where she lived for the rest of her life. She later retired from Blue Diamond Growers after 34 years as the Corporate Benefits Manager. In her free time, she enjoyed gardening, cooking, playing with her grandchildren, and rooting for her favorite team, the Sacramento Kings. Ginger is survived by her husband, Stan, her son, Timothy, her daughters, Christine and Catherine, her grandchildren, Tesla and Dax, and her sister, Ruth. She was a generous person who left her mark of kindness on all she met, and she will be greatly missed. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 1 o'clock p.m. at the Sacramento Buddhist Church at 2401 Riverside Blvd.

