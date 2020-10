Or Copy this URL to Share

Virginia Wehner

October 16, 2020

El Dorado, California - Virginia Wehner, beloved mother and grandmother. She is survived by her daughter Ginny, son Joe and his wife Emma and their children Melanie, Justin, April and her husband Jeff. Daughter Dorris husband Charlie and Tara.





