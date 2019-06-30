Vivian A. Hilderbrand, 89, passed on peacefully at Orangevale, CA home on Tuesday, June 18th, 2019. She was born on November 4th, 1929, in Idaho to John T. Senecal & Abbie Senecal (McJunkin). She was the eldest of three children, with a younger sister and brother. In her teens, her family moved to California where she met the love of her life, Dewey T. Hilderbrand. They married on July 3rd, 1947 in Tulare, CA and made their way to Orangevale, CA where they raiser four children - a daughter and three sons. She is survived by three of her children: Katherine (& Tom) Ramos, Dana (& Sherry) Hilderbrand and Kirk (& Maria) Hilderbrand, sixteen grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren, as well as her brother, John (Doris) and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her husband, Dewey (1/1/2001), son, Brian (10/25/2009), sister, Loretta (6/9/2019). She will be missed by many, none the least of which is her friend and neighbor of 50+ years, Joyce as well as her best friend and grandson, Todd Hilderbrand. A special thank you to all of her caregivers who came into her life when it she needed it most. Our family is eternally grateful to you. She will be interned at Mt. Vernon Memorial Park next to her husband's marker. No formal services will be held, but she will be forever held dearly in our hearts.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on June 30, 2019