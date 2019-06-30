Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Vivian A. Hilderbrand. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Vivian A. Hilderbrand, 89, passed on peacefully at Orangevale, CA home on Tuesday, June 18th, 2019. She was born on November 4th, 1929, in Idaho to John T. Senecal & Abbie Senecal (McJunkin). She was the eldest of three children, with a younger sister and brother. In her teens, her family moved to California where she met the love of her life, Dewey T. Hilderbrand. They married on July 3rd, 1947 in Tulare, CA and made their way to Orangevale, CA where they raiser four children - a daughter and three sons. She is survived by three of her children: Katherine (& Tom) Ramos, Dana (& Sherry) Hilderbrand and Kirk (& Maria) Hilderbrand, sixteen grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren, as well as her brother, John (Doris) and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her husband, Dewey (1/1/2001), son, Brian (10/25/2009), sister, Loretta (6/9/2019). She will be missed by many, none the least of which is her friend and neighbor of 50+ years, Joyce as well as her best friend and grandson, Todd Hilderbrand. A special thank you to all of her caregivers who came into her life when it she needed it most. Our family is eternally grateful to you. She will be interned at Mt. Vernon Memorial Park next to her husband's marker. No formal services will be held, but she will be forever held dearly in our hearts.

Vivian A. Hilderbrand, 89, passed on peacefully at Orangevale, CA home on Tuesday, June 18th, 2019. She was born on November 4th, 1929, in Idaho to John T. Senecal & Abbie Senecal (McJunkin). She was the eldest of three children, with a younger sister and brother. In her teens, her family moved to California where she met the love of her life, Dewey T. Hilderbrand. They married on July 3rd, 1947 in Tulare, CA and made their way to Orangevale, CA where they raiser four children - a daughter and three sons. She is survived by three of her children: Katherine (& Tom) Ramos, Dana (& Sherry) Hilderbrand and Kirk (& Maria) Hilderbrand, sixteen grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren, as well as her brother, John (Doris) and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her husband, Dewey (1/1/2001), son, Brian (10/25/2009), sister, Loretta (6/9/2019). She will be missed by many, none the least of which is her friend and neighbor of 50+ years, Joyce as well as her best friend and grandson, Todd Hilderbrand. A special thank you to all of her caregivers who came into her life when it she needed it most. Our family is eternally grateful to you. She will be interned at Mt. Vernon Memorial Park next to her husband's marker. No formal services will be held, but she will be forever held dearly in our hearts. Published in The Sacramento Bee on June 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close