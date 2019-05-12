Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Vivian Diane (White) Mims. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mother's Day will never be the same. On this mournful day we celebrate in your name. Longtime Sacramento resident Vivian Diane White Mims lived her life as a dutiful daughter/granddaughter, loving wife, devoted mother, doting grandmother and caring family member, neighbor and friend. She was one with Mother Earth and found joy and peace in meticulously maintaining her extensive garden oasis at her South Sacramento, appropriately and ironically, located in a neighborhood identified as The Gardens. She had God's gift of a green thumb and could propagate even the most temperamental botanicals from just a stem. Beautiful bouquets, she received for Mother's Day, Birthday's, Valentine's Day and Anniversaries, forever live on in Vivian's Garden. She was particularly proud of the thriving white rose bush grown from Valentine's Day roses given to her by her late husband Joe Mims Jr., prior to his passing 20 years ago March 19th, 1999. Mrs. Vivian Mims memory will be cherished by her loving daughters, Tamara Moore, Kimberly Mims, and Traci Mims. She also leaves behind treasured grandchildren, Shawn Moore, Kareezia Younger, and Calyn Mims-Westley. To remaining immediate and extended family, you are light; you are love; and even in death, you are life! In your honor we pledge to continue spreading light, love, and joy to the people around us; just as you did during your time spent on earth. The world was a kinder, gentler place with Mrs. Vivian Mims in it. No question another angel has gained their wings. We rejoice in her reunion with those above, that she missed and love. Memorial services will be held at Shiloh Baptist Church on Friday, May 17, 2019, at 11 am. Family-friend viewing at 10 am, 3565 9th Avenue Sacramento, 95817. Interment directly following memorial services at St. Mary's Cemetery, 6700 21st Avenue Sacramento, 95820. Repass to follow at Joe Mims Jr. Hagginwood Community Center located at 3271 Marysville Blvd. Sacramento, 95815.

