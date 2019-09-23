Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Vodus Elaine (Waisanen) Arceneaux. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Vodus Elaine (Waisanen) Arceneaux, age 88, of Sacramento, CA, passed away in her home on September 12, 2019. She was born on May 14, 1931, in Waubay, South Dakota. Her fondest memories were of her childhood growing up in the hills of South Dakota and Montana. She was always happy to share those stories of her life with everyone. She had a memory that couldn't be matched, and she was our family's greatest historian. She also liked to talk politics and would always have an opinion to share. She had quite a collection of dolls which meant a lot to her, and would later share them with her family. Her greatest love was for her family. We knew she would always be there for us to offer her advice and guidance. She loved us all deeply. She will be missed beyond measure by all who knew and loved her. Vodus is survived by four children: Mary Louise (Trejo) (Lee) Peyerl, Fargo ND; Frank (Yvonne) Trejo, Medford, OR; Clyde (Beth) Arceneaux and Karen Arceneaux, Sacramento, CA; brother Will Waisanen, Sparks, NV; 14 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; and 3 great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Arceneaux; daughters, Sally Trejo, Cheryl Arceneaux-Reed, Diane Arceneaux, and her mother, Selma (Sally) Johnson Slack. A Celebration of Life Service will be held Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at 2:00 PM at the East Lawn Mortuary, 3939 Fruitridge Rd, Sacramento CA.

