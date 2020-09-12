W. Bruce Recob, born on September 3, 1941, in Columbus, Ohio, passed away peacefully at home on June 24, 2020, in Orangevale, CA. He will be sorely missed by his wife of 53 years, JoAnn Recob, and by his siblings, his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He served his country in the U.S. Marine Corp from 1962-1966. He was a teacher, a reader and a thinker. He loved his family to distraction, and we loved him. He loved children and was fascinated to watch them learn. One of his core convictions was that "Education is the key." He was an avid reader. Despite being in much pain later in life, his passion for reading kept him looking forward to the next chapter and the next book. Maybe in this next chapter, he'll find easy access to all the books he ever wanted."



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store