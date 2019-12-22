Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for W. Jack Steed. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

W. Jack Steed, 89, of Sacramento, California, passed away, Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at his home surrounded by close family. Jack was born August 15, 1930 in Kewanee, Illinois to Wickard and Garnet Steed. Jack soon moved with his family to Sacramento, California at the age of 3, around 1933. He graduated from Grant High School in 1948 and attended college in Sacramento, then went into the U.S. Navy during the Korean Conflict serving from 1950-1954 as an Airman. He met the love of his life during that time, Flor de Maria Esquivel of Costa Rica who was staying with her aunt of Costa Rica and uncle who was an officer in the U.S. Navy. After his service time, Jack and his wife, Flor, raised their family in Sacramento. Jack worked in sales in the bread baking industry, in which he later retired. Though Jack's true passion was history. He was an avid reader, an American history buff, collector, and loved to write for historical publications specializing in the Civil War and the Donner Party. He was a guest speaker of many historical societies and on T.V. documentaries. Along with his eldest son, Richard, they discovered the lost site of Johnson's Ranch that had important significance to the Donner Party. It was recognized and later declared as a historical landmark of CA. Soon after, he and his son wrote a book about this discovery called, The Donner Party Rescue Site. Along with history, Jack loved golf, fishing, taking trips, spending time with his family and so much more. Jack is survived by his three sons, Richard, Michael, David, daughter, Jennifer, and his wife of 67 years, Flor. Also, grandchildren, great grandchildren and other family. He will be tremendously missed by so many.

W. Jack Steed, 89, of Sacramento, California, passed away, Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at his home surrounded by close family. Jack was born August 15, 1930 in Kewanee, Illinois to Wickard and Garnet Steed. Jack soon moved with his family to Sacramento, California at the age of 3, around 1933. He graduated from Grant High School in 1948 and attended college in Sacramento, then went into the U.S. Navy during the Korean Conflict serving from 1950-1954 as an Airman. He met the love of his life during that time, Flor de Maria Esquivel of Costa Rica who was staying with her aunt of Costa Rica and uncle who was an officer in the U.S. Navy. After his service time, Jack and his wife, Flor, raised their family in Sacramento. Jack worked in sales in the bread baking industry, in which he later retired. Though Jack's true passion was history. He was an avid reader, an American history buff, collector, and loved to write for historical publications specializing in the Civil War and the Donner Party. He was a guest speaker of many historical societies and on T.V. documentaries. Along with his eldest son, Richard, they discovered the lost site of Johnson's Ranch that had important significance to the Donner Party. It was recognized and later declared as a historical landmark of CA. Soon after, he and his son wrote a book about this discovery called, The Donner Party Rescue Site. Along with history, Jack loved golf, fishing, taking trips, spending time with his family and so much more. Jack is survived by his three sons, Richard, Michael, David, daughter, Jennifer, and his wife of 67 years, Flor. Also, grandchildren, great grandchildren and other family. He will be tremendously missed by so many. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Dec. 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close