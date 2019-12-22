W. Jack Steed, 89, of Sacramento, California, passed away, Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at his home surrounded by close family. Jack was born August 15, 1930 in Kewanee, Illinois to Wickard and Garnet Steed. Jack soon moved with his family to Sacramento, California at the age of 3, around 1933. He graduated from Grant High School in 1948 and attended college in Sacramento, then went into the U.S. Navy during the Korean Conflict serving from 1950-1954 as an Airman. He met the love of his life during that time, Flor de Maria Esquivel of Costa Rica who was staying with her aunt of Costa Rica and uncle who was an officer in the U.S. Navy. After his service time, Jack and his wife, Flor, raised their family in Sacramento. Jack worked in sales in the bread baking industry, in which he later retired. Though Jack's true passion was history. He was an avid reader, an American history buff, collector, and loved to write for historical publications specializing in the Civil War and the Donner Party. He was a guest speaker of many historical societies and on T.V. documentaries. Along with his eldest son, Richard, they discovered the lost site of Johnson's Ranch that had important significance to the Donner Party. It was recognized and later declared as a historical landmark of CA. Soon after, he and his son wrote a book about this discovery called, The Donner Party Rescue Site. Along with history, Jack loved golf, fishing, taking trips, spending time with his family and so much more. Jack is survived by his three sons, Richard, Michael, David, daughter, Jennifer, and his wife of 67 years, Flor. Also, grandchildren, great grandchildren and other family. He will be tremendously missed by so many.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Dec. 22, 2019