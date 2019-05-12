Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wade Cater. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Passed away from this life on May 4, 2019 in San Antonio, TX where he had recently planted new roots. He was born on September 14,1943 in Urania, LA. He was the beloved husband of nearly 30 years to Patricia. A devoted and loving dad to Erica and Corey. He also loved his three eldest children Douglas (Barbara), Brian (Shelly)and Chandra (Steve). He leaves behind 8 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild and one more on the way. He also leaves behind brother Owen (Janet), sisters Diane Kline (Mark) and Allison. He was a loving brother in law, Uncle and "Coach" to many. He is predeceased by his parents James and Elzie, sister Geraldine Montgomery and brother Dwaine (Laverne). Wade graduated in 1961 from Eureka Ca High School. He worked for the US Forest Service fighting fires before he joined the USAF where he was an Air Traffic Controller. He served his country during the Vietnam War, while stationed in Izmir, Turkey and Orlando, Fl. Wade was employed by the USPS for over 30 yrs. when he retired to become "Mister Mom". He cherished this time molding and firming the foundations of a Christ centered life for his family. He later went back to work at United Cerebral Palsy Assoc. of Sacramento for over 12 yrs. Wade enjoyed sports, spending nearly 20 years coaching youth football and baseball. He loved his SF Giants and SF 49ers but preferred watching and coaching Corey. He also enjoyed singing and mall shopping with Erica. Wade treated people with respect and gave wise counsel and words of encouragement to all. He was a loving husband and team partner who worked tirelessly to ensure his family had what was needed. Retirement was never the goal. He would tell you "Nowhere in the bible does it mention retirement". Recently Erica and Corey had opportunities to share from their heart with their dad. He later told me, "I can leave this earth knowing that they have heard and understand what's important in life and what it means to be a follower of Christ". He was truly Blessed. Rest in Peace Wade. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 from 5-7 pm at Porter Loring Mortuary 1101 McCullough, San Antonio Tx 78212. FUNERAL SERVICE WEDNESDAY- MAY 15, 2019 8:30 A.M. PORTER LORING CHAPEL Interment will follow at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery, 1520 Harry Wurzbach Rd San Antonio Tx 78209. You are invited to sign The guestbook at

