Dear Dad, You are a kind soul, gentle and soft spoken in every way. You were always the loving patriarch of the family that held us all together because family was most important to you. We miss you dearly. As you would say... "It's okay," because at 92 and a half you lived a good life. We asked about your childhood, and you told us you were born in Hoiping, China on June 6, 1926 and lived in a two-story brick house on a rice farm with a neighbor sharing the well between the houses. The family raised chickens, planted yams, peanuts, and rice and had a Chow Chow dog. We heard the story that when World War II started to invade into China, you being only 13 went to Hong Kong to live with your older sister and her baby son. Then in 1941, our grandfather, your dad, sent for you, but before leaving for the United States, you made your way back to your home dodging the occupied Japanese troops to see your mother. You said that you packed what little you had and carved your name on the kitchen table, so she wouldn't forget you. After a long journey on the S.S. Coolidge passing through the ports of Shanghai, Honolulu, San Francisco, and finally to Los Angeles, your "Paper Father" put you on a train to unite with your true father in Phoenix, AZ. It had been 5 years since you had seen him. While in Phoenix and enrolled in first grade at 14 years old, your teacher, Mrs. Ornsby, couldn't pronounce your Chinese name, so she named you "George." She would spend many additional hours after school teaching you English and continued after you joined the Navy at the age 17 and a half by correcting the grammar in the letters that you wrote to her. "Why the Navy?" We asked. You didn't want to march and didn't know how to fly, so it was the Navy, enlisting in 1943. Luckily, you knew how to swim from the pond in your backyard. While on watch aboard the minesweeper, the USS Serene, in the Pacific Ocean, you saw action including the night a Kamikaze crashed into an adjacent ship. You and your shipmates spent the night rescuing seamen and carrying on the fight until dawn. We always thought you were a hero, and it turned out you were a real life one. We asked why we live in Sacramento. After servicing from January 7, 1944 and being honorably discharged as a First Class Seaman on April 16, 1946, you settled here because that's where your father had moved. You ended up being an integral part of this city's history since you were an inaugural member of the Ong Ko Met Benevolent Association of Sacramento and the Chung Mei Post No. 8358, Veteran of Foreign Wars. Like many immigrants' stories of sacrifice, it was nearly 26 years before you saw your mother again in 1966 and even longer before you located your sister in 1968. By then you had married mom in 1953. We always laughed when you would tell us that you and a buddy heard there were two young Chinese gals in Dinuba, CA and drove down there to meet them and then, "Next thing, I know I was engaged," and she became Betty K.T. Ong. In 1957, you proudly bought our house from paychecks earned as a dishwasher, cook, and waiter at the Blue Bird Restaurant and finally as a butcher at Giant Foods Market where you worked for 19 years. You and mom raised the four of us, May, Pauline, Carol, and Arnold in the house, and you lived there until your last day. Later you saved your money and went into a partnership to buy Santa Fe Market, working every holiday and only taking one day off a week until retiring in 1988. We have so many memories of our childhood from us asking for a dog, and you saying, "We have a pet. We have fishes in the fish tank." It is fitting that there still is a fish tank in the house. You got us bikes, roller skates, and tennis rackets. We would hit the tennis balls against the garage door, but the only problem was the door was metal, so there were a few dents, but you never made us stop playing. Sunday afternoons, we all tended to the yard. And when we all left home, you kept the yard up even saying that you would still be mowing the lawn at your age if it weren't for the fact that the lawn mower broke. You would still climb on a ladder to pick tangerines, and we even recently caught you on a ladder with a leaf blower cleaning the roof of the porch after we said so many times don't get on a ladder. We were only trying to look after you as you always did for us. Your patience shined when we went fishing and us casting the minnow bait and not doing a very good job because the bait would fly one way and the hook the other way. On summer evenings, we would sit outside on the driveway listening to baseball games on the radio while you cleaned the fishing rods. You loved sitting in your recliner watching sports especially the Giants, the A's, the 49ers, the Raiders, the Warriors, and the Kings. You watched our graduations, marriages and welcomed your son-in-laws Barry and Richard to the family, and births of your grandchildren Michelle, Adrienne, and Bryant. Humble, considerate, and independent, you were pleased to be able to still drive, shop, and cook for yourself. You were the happiest when we were all together. Never asking for anything, never wanting to inconvenience us. We will always remember your smile and kindness and how much you enjoyed our family gatherings, your love for pies, reading the daily newspaper, watching Jeopardy, and growing your tomatoes. Your neighbors knew you as George, a quiet man who swept and watered his yard. Many relatives referred to you as Uncle George, an easygoing man who loved children. We called you Daddy and Gung Gung, a beloved man we will always admire. As the last of this season's tangerines fell to the ground, it was your time to leave; and as the camellias in your front yard begin to bloom, so starts your new life with mom. We love you with all our hearts and will miss you every day of our lives. May & Barry, Pauline & Richard, Carol, Arnold, Michelle, Adrienne & Leng, Bryant. A private service will be held for the family. Interment will follow at East Lawn Memorial Park. Celebration of Life on Saturday, April 27th at 3:00 P.M. at Ming's Dynasty located at 1211 Broadway, Sacramento, CA 95818. Donations may be made in memory of Wai Ock Ong to the Ong Ko Met Benevolent Association of Sacramento, c/o 152 Arbusto Circle, Sacramento, CA 95831.

As the last of this season's tangerines fell to the ground, it was your time to leave; and as the camellias in your front yard begin to bloom, so starts your new life with mom. We love you with all our hearts and will miss you every day of our lives. May & Barry, Pauline & Richard, Carol, Arnold, Michelle, Adrienne & Leng, Bryant. A private service will be held for the family. Interment will follow at East Lawn Memorial Park. Celebration of Life on Saturday, April 27th at 3:00 P.M. at Ming's Dynasty located at 1211 Broadway, Sacramento, CA 95818. Donations may be made in memory of Wai Ock Ong to the Ong Ko Met Benevolent Association of Sacramento, c/o 152 Arbusto Circle, Sacramento, CA 95831.

