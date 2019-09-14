Guest Book View Sign Service Information Funeral Mass 10:00 AM St. Peter's All Hallows Catholic Church Send Flowers Obituary

Waldon "Wally" T. Westlake, the 2nd oldest living Major League Baseball player (98), passed away, Thursday, September 5,2019, at his home in Sacramento. Wally was preceded in death by his wife Rose (62 years) and his oldest daughter Patricia. He will be dearly missed by his daughter, Connie (Angelo) Feliciello, his son Wally (Donna), daughter Cathleen (Tim) Corr, and son, Joe. He had four grandchildren, Mike Van Voorhees, Mollyrose Corr, Amy Corr, and Kaley Corr, and great-grandchildren, Danielle Van Voorhees and Brennen Van Voorhees. Wally came from a humble beginning. He was born November 8th, 1920 in Gridley, CA. His parents were Helene and Waldon "Wes" Westlake. The family moved from Gridley to Sacramento when Wally was 5 years old. He was taught early on honesty and integrity, love of the land, and a strong faith in God. He lived these values his entire life. He was a man that never spoke ill of another person and lived by his father's rule of thumb, "a man is only as good as his mouth." He had friends from the west coast to the east coast. He was still receiving daily baseball fan mail and was contacted often for an interview. Wally was not only a loving husband, father, and grandfather, but an avid hunter and fisherman. We know he's enjoying a good dove season in heaven. He was a graduate of Christian Brothers High School and was inducted into the Christian Brothers Hall of Fame and the La Salle Club Hall of Fame. Wally had a 10-year MLB career, 1947 1956 with many highlights; 1948-1949 two-time cycle hitter, 1947-1951, 103 HR's with 417 RIB's, 1951 NL All Star, 1954 Indians AL Champs and World Series. In 10 seasons, 272 batting average, 127 Homeruns, 539 RBI's, and seven grand slams. After returning to the West Coast and playing for the Oakland Oaks, Portland Beavers, and Sacramento Solons, he retired from baseball in 1956. Wally was inducted into the Sacramento Hall of Fame in 1974. Wally's employment history included; Tidewater Oil, Larchmont Homes, Aerojet (10 years), and Teichert Construction for 16 years. The family would like to thank his caregiver, Sammy, he was a perfect fit. Sammy was his angel. The care, compassion, friendship, and love he provided was a true blessing to Wally and the family. We would also like to thank the Sutter Hospice team. Funeral Mass will be held, Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at St. Peter's All Hallows Catholic Church at 10:00 AM, 5501 14th Ave, Sacramento, CA 95820. A reception will immediately follow the service. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Sutter Hospice.

