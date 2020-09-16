1/1
Wallace C. Jones
Wallace C. Jones "Wally" passed away on September 6, 2020. Born in Houston, TX 12-12-33. Retired USAF McClellan AFB Feb. 1972. Retired CA State Justice Dept. Aug. 1989. He is survived by son, David Jones and daughters Cindy O'Brien and Debbie Morgan, Brother Jesse Jones in MS and sister Barbara Carroll in LA, 7 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. He loved his family, senior golfing and square or round dancing. He asks that he be remembered as he was and to give someone a hug for him. No service

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Sep. 16, 2020.
