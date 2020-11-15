1/1
Wallace Edward Le May
1932 - 2020
Wallace Edward Le May
September 16, 1932 - November 9, 2020
Westhope, North Dakota - Wallace Edward Le May, born September 16th, 1932 in Westhope, North Dakota, passed away on November 9th, 2020 at 88 years of age at his residence in Roseville, California.
Wally was loving husband to his bride of 66 years, Ilene (Bonnie) Le May, father to Kathryn Le May, Rhonda Wagner, Michelle Wells and Kimberly Meister. He was Father-in-law to Mark Wells and Dennis Meister. Grandfather to Dan Wells, Matthew Hayden, John Hayden, Brad Wagner, Amanda Wagner and Jacob Meister and 10 great grandchildren.
Wally owned and operated his own trucking company for 33 years. He proudly served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. He truly enjoyed outdoor activities including fishing, hunting and camping. He loved playing musical instruments and spending time with his family.
Wally's services will be held on Saturday, November 21, 2020 beginning at noon at Lambert Funeral Home, 400 Douglas Blvd., Roseville, CA 95678. Because of COVID-19 restrictions the ceremony will be private.



Published in The Sacramento Bee on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Service
12:00 PM
Lambert Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Lambert Funeral Home
400 Douglas Blvd
Roseville, CA 95678
9167830474
