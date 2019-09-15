Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wallace H. "Wally" Russell. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Wallace H. "Wally" Russell beloved husband of Marcia Russell passed away peacefully August 31, 2019 at the age of 81. After retiring from SMUD's Upper American River Project the next 21 years of his life were filled with activities including monitoring the health of the Cosumnes River, becoming a Master Gardner and being part of the Sacramento chapter of Volvo Club of America. He is survived by loving wife of 57 years, Marcia, and his nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly. He was preceded in death by parents H.M. Russell and Jeanette (Russell) Rohrer and sister Charlotte Kaiser. Wally greeted life with a smile and always had something positive to say. He will be missed by the many friends he made and helped over the years. At his request no services will be held. Donations in his name may be made to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society of Sacramento or the .

