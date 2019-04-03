Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wallace "Butch" McElwee. View Sign

McElwee, Wallace "Butch" Kasson of Sacramento passed away quietly on March 23, 2019 after a valiant battle with multiple myeloma. Butch was preceded in death by his father, Charles McElwee and his mother Hope McElwee, sister Mary Ellen McElwee (Passed away in 1980) and sister Judy McElwee. He is survived by daughters Taylor McElwee and Erin Sullivan and son, Billy McElwee, sister Joy Dunphy and brother Colin and 3 grandchildren Hannah, Matthew, and Emma. He also leaves behind two lovely ex-wives. In addition to his beloved family, Butch leaves behind numerous friends, acquaintances, many first dates, and an extensive network of people who were always willing to give him free promotional clothing, which Butch was often seen wearing. Butch was born in Dayton, Ohio on March 12, 1947 to Charles "Mac" and Hope McElwee. Mac was stationed at Wright Patterson Air Force Base (AFB) in Dayton and, during his extensive 30-year career, would move Butch and his siblings to Kentucky, New Mexico, Japan, and eventually Mather AFB in Sacramento. Butch attended Folsom High School, American River College, and Sacramento State University where he majored in Criminal Justice. He also did a tour of duty in Vietnam with the U.S. Army, where he was injured and awarded The Purple Heart, which he only recently received after some diligent work to track down the records. There are some gaps in Butch's post-war history due to the fact that he came of age in the 60's and his memory was always a little spotty about that time. One friend suggested that he may have dabbled in a career as a gigolo, but it may have just been one time and it was thought he just needed gas money that day. You could always count on Butch for a good story and a laugh. Butch went on to have a very successful 33-year career as the marketing director for Markstein Beverage in Sacramento. His co-workers remember him as extremely hard working, loyal, funny, and a man who was able to maximize the use of his expense account, media trips, and monthly beer allowances. Butch absolutely loved his job and subsequently never worked a day in his tenure with Markstein. Butch was a lifelong adventurer and as his son Billy recently recalled that "he was able to do everything on his 'bucket list'- twice." His travels took him literally to all corners of the world where he made friends wherever he went. Many of his trips were built around hiking where he was able to climb Mt. Kilimanjaro, the glaciers of Patagonia, and several other peaks in South America and Mexico. His other passion was skiing, which took him from the local slopes of Lake Tahoe to Zermatt, Switzerland. Later in life Butch also took up cycling and was a regular on the Sacramento Wheelman rides locally as well as their international trips. Butch lived life to the fullest, he loved in an incredibly huge way and he always looked forward to sharing his global adventures with family and friends. Despite the sadness we feel around this loss, we know Butch would want this to be a celebration of his life rather than a mourning of his passing. A Celebration of Life will be held in honor of Butch McElwee. "Parrot head World Tour for "Butch" will be held May 18, 2019 at the Murieta Inn and Spa in Rancho Murieta, CA (7337 Murieta Dr, Rancho Murieta, CA 95683) from 12:00 p.m. 5:00 p.m. In lieu of traditional dark colors, please consider wearing your favorite outdoor adventure gear, such as ski clothes, cycling gear, hiking attire, or something that reminds you of Butch. Butch would rather see you in a Bud hat than a suit and tie. As a consummate athlete, Butch could often be found wearing a Speedo during the 90s. So, Speedos will be optional. If you must wear one know that if not properly worn they will be confiscated at the door. The event will be held poolside or park-side and will be a "logo-wear" event as Butch never passed up a clothing option with logo for "gratis". Please bring a copy of your favorite photo of Butch, which will be placed on the Board of Butchie. *Please ensure that you do not bring original photos because they will not be returned.

