If we're lucky, we find one passion that defines our lives. Wally Turpen's great passion was baseball. He was a gifted player and was placed on the Army's exhibition baseball team (with Joe DiMaggio and other professionals) during WW II. Recognized as a hard-throwing pitcher, he went on to play for the Sacramento Solons in the Pacific Coast League and for the St. Louis Cardinals organization. Injury cut his career short. He then devoted himself to coaching American Legion (Post 61) and was the head of Area One. He also consulted the San Francisco Giants on pitching. In many ways his legacy in baseball is in hundreds of players' lives. He taught baseball at the highest level; more often than not, those lessons carried well beyond the diamond. Wally was married for 73 years to the former Betty Jayes, his McClatchy sweetheart. They remained very close to their two children Michael and Patricia, their grandsons and great-grandsons. Wally worked for 27 years with the Cal Trans' bridge department. In retirement he and Betty volunteered with favorite organizations, went camping on road trips, and spent time with their family. Wally was also an avid golfer and looked forward to going with his close friend to Arizona for Spring Training every year. Wally had many friends, told great stories about baseball and growing up in the Sacramento Valley in the 1930s and 1940s. He was generous and caring. He will be greatly missed.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 17, 2019