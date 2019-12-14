Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wallace William Engel. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Wallace (Wally) William Engel of Roseville, passed away on December 4, 2019 at the age of 92. He was a most beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. Wally and his wife Jane were married for 72 years and 11 months. Wally was born on June 21, 1927 in Eveleth Minnesota; his family moved to Sacramento in 1931. Wally attended American Legion and Stanford Junior High. He graduated from Sacramento High School and attended Sacramento City College. One of his greatest honors and achievements was to serve in the US Navy. He was stationed in the Carolina Islands in the Western Pacific from 1944 to 1947. He married Jane Bowers in 1947 and they established their home in Carmichael. Wally's professional career began in 1948 as an appraiser for the Sacramento County Assessor's Office. He rose through the ranks as an appraiser, personal property appraiser, Chief Appraiser, Assistant Assessor, and finally Sacramento County Assessor. Wally retired in 1986 after 38 years with Sacramento County. Shortly thereafter, he accepted a position with TRW where he served as a consultant traveling throughout the country for the next two years. Wally joined the Masonic Lodge #499 in Sacramento in 1952 and later joined the Ben Ali Shriners where he served as a very active member for over 67 years. He served as President of the Wrecking Crew in Ben Ali and as a member Scottish Rite in Sacramento. Wally was also active in the American Legion, Lions Club, Sacramento Chamber of Commerce, and the Carmichael Elks Wally and his wife, Jane, enjoyed many shared hobbies including square dancing and fishing as well as being avid golfers. They were members of the Sierra View Country Club in Roseville and spent many years traveling in their motor home. Wally is survived by his wife Jane, daughter Peggy (Stan Keltner) grandson Shawn Smelosky (Shannon) and great-grandchildren Ty and Harlie Smelosky. He is also survived by his brother Al Engel. He was proceeded in death by his mother, Rose Harder, his father Albert William Engel, and his sisters Inez Smith and Delores Dallman. Wally and Jane have enjoyed the company of literally hundreds of friends over the years. Services will be private for the family. A memorial for friends will be held in January.

