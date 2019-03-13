Obituary Guest Book View Sign

The Greatest, Greatest, Greatest, Greatest Step-Father that ever lived has passed away on March 2, 2019 at 92 years of age. He was born, August 24, 1926 in Cleveland, Ohio. After a long tough fight with many illnesses, he passed away at home where he wanted to be. He is preceded in death by his grandson, Jeff Westmoreland. He was a loving father to Valerie & John, Grandfather to Chad, Spencer, Traci & Teague, Great Grandfather to Mitchell, Alexa, Gabrielle, Matthew, Nathan, Sofia, Stefan, Austin, Taylor, Gavin, Cole & Sawyer. He loved them all more than they will ever know. He's known to them as Grand Poo Pa. He, like many of his age, had fought in WW2, Korea & China. Dad was on the U.S.S. Moore; his skipper was Franklin D. Roosevelt Jr., the President of the United States son. At the end of the war he came home and married my beautiful mother, she was divorced and had two children, he told her he knew she had some disappointments in her life, and that he would never be one, and for 55 years, he wasn't. He was hired by Pacific Telephone, which later became AT&T. His promotions were breathtaking, he went from Climbing Poles to Engineering Manager. He at one time engineered the largest fiber optic job in the word, with only a high school diploma, but he was Dad, he built a tree house, dog house, beautiful rock walls around the poolMom and Dad were avid bowlers and they were very good. Dad was Vice President of Fair Oaks Little League and Mom was President of Fair Oaks Little League Women's Auxiliary. Mom, in later years was struck by Alzheimer and Dad took care of her until her last breath. Dad told me a story of when Mom came down the hall with a scared vacant look, she didn't know who he washe asked her, who do you think I am? She said "you're a kind loving man", she didn't know his name, but she knew he loved her "WOW" That was my Dad, God bless him, he will be truly missed. A Public Visitation will be held Wednesday, March 13th from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at Mount Vernon Memorial Park, 8201 Greenback Lane, Fair Oaks, CA 95628 A Private Graveside Service will be held at Fair Oaks Cemetery In lieu of flowers the family suggests remembrance donations be made to . To share memories go to:

