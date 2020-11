Or Copy this URL to Share

Walter Kendricks

January 15, 1931 - November 21, 2020

Sacramento, California - Walter Kendricks Sr. died in his sleep on Saturday November 21, 2020. He will be sadly missed by his family and friends. The viewing of the body will be at Sunset Lawn Chapel of the Chimes Funeral Home, 4701 Marysville Blvd., Sacramento, Ca. 95838, from 10am to 1pm. There will be a private graveside service for the family only at 1pm.





