Born on November 27, 1933. Went to be with his maker on September 27, 2020. He will be greatly missed by his loving wife, Ivy, his children, grandchildren and friends. He was a member of St. John Vianney Church; the Mr. and Mrs. Club and was a Fourth Degree Knight in the Knights of Columbus. Known as Mr. Fix-It by his neighbors; he could mend or build just about anything. He will be remembered with love.



