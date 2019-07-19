Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Walter Laun. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Walter Laun of Citrus Heights passed away Wednesday May 15, 2019 of natural causes. Born in 1925 in Port Washington, Wisconsin to Walter & Mary Laun. Beloved husband and father, survived by his son Billy, daughters Wendy, Jeanne, and sister Lois. Walter was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Shirley. Walter was a pilot in the US Army Air Corp/Air Force for 26 years and a member of the 340 th SAC Bomb Wing. After the military he was a real estate broker and banker. He was a member of Rotary, Kiwanis, and Lyons. Walter was tough, rarely complained, and loved to crack jokes. He had many interests and talents. He loved to bake bread, make wine from his own grapes, and cook gourmet meals for family get togethers. He also loved to fish, golf and hunt. Walter made everyone feel appreciated and said thank you. Walter always volunteered at his church serving on many boards, helped with upkeep, and loved playing a wiseman in the live nativity. The family thanks Sungarden Villa Senior Living for their loving and excellent care and to Jim and Margaret Martin for their spiritual support. A private burial will be held at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery. Instead of flowers please make a donation in Walter's name to The or to an Alzheimer Group developing a cure. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, August 3, 2019, 1:30 pm at Lutheran Church of the Resurrection, 6365 Douglas Blvd, Granite Bay, CA.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on July 19, 2019

