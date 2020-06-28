Born in Maywood, CA. to Walter A and Gladys L Myers Nov. 6, 1930. Passed away 5/3/20 in Sacramento, CA.. Preceded in death by his wife, Geraldine, his parents and his three sisters. Moved to Portland Or. In 1930. Attended Sellwood Grade School and Commerce High School. Served in the U.S. Navy from 1949 until Jan 1958. He married his wife in 1959. He worked for Overhead Door and was transferred to Oxnard, CA in 1964, then to Sacramento in 1973. Retired in Jan 1993 from San Francisco Drydock Corp.. Survived by his son Michael Mullen (Cathy) of Folsom, His Daughter Jonie Welch (Kim) of Santa Cruz and his son Mark Myers (Valerie) of Elverta, Nine grandchildren and 12 Great grandchildren all of whom he loved dearly. Also many great friends and neighbors. He loved his family, golf, working in the yard and restoring old furniture. He will be greatly missed by many.



