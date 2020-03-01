Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Walter Orey. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Born on October 3, 1925 in Cleveland Ohio, Walter Orey died on February 14, 2020. Walter Orey enlisted in the Army Air corps Aviation Cadet Program a few weeks after he graduated from high school. When the Army Air Cadet Program, was severely curtailed in the Spring of 1944, he was assigned to the 18 91st Aviation Engineer Battalion, he helped construct airfields for the 10th Air Force in Burma and the 14th Air Force in China. After the war he remained active in the United States Army Reserve. He honorably retired in 1967 with the rank of major. Walter attended Humboldt State College, St. Mary's College, and graduated from the University of Berkley in 1950. He received his teaching credential and earned his Master's Degree from Sacramento State College. He began his teaching career at Hollywood Park School in 1954. He also met Betty Moore Fantages in 1954. Betty was a young widow whose husband, Stanley Fantages, was killed in the United States Air Force B 26 crash in Korea. Walter and Betty were married in 1955. Walter adopted Betty's two children, Stephanie and James in1956. Betty and Walter had two more children, Matthew (1957) and Stacie (1961). In 1964 Walter was appointed principal of Sutterville Elementary School. He believed that children can successfully help teach other children. At Sutterville School, he introduced and pioneered Cross Age Tutoring in the elementary schools in Sacramento City School District. In 1974 Walter was assigned principal of Hubert Bancroft School for 14 years before retiring in 1988. While at Bancroft School, the National Congress of Patents and Teachers conferred the distinction of Honorary Life Membership upon Walter, in recognition of his distinguished service to children. Betty, his wife, was diagnosed with cancer just a few months after his retirement. She passed away the following year. In 1992, Walter found love again, and married Patricia Ghilarducci. Walter and Pat traveled extensively. Walter is survived by his wife Pat, his four children, Stephanie Bartholomew, James Orey, Matthew Orey and Stacie Taylor. Pat's three children, Sue Bolger, Lisa Roberts and Mark Ghilarducci, as well as five grandchildren and four step-grandchildren. During his retirement, Walter became deeply involved in his family history. He was an active member of the German Genealogy Society, the Military Officers Association of America and the University of California Alumni Association. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church, 5057 Cottage Way, Carmichael, CA on March 14, at 1:30. Reception will follow at Eskaton Village, 3939 Walnut Ave. Carmichael CA. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the or the .

