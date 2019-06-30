Walter (Walt) Richards, of Sacramento, born Dec 20, 1927 passed on June 17, 2019. Served in Germany with the Army Security Agency. Walt returned to Cheyenne, WY and later to Reno where he met and married the love of his life, Rita. Walt went to work at Aero Jet, spent 33 years at Caltrans as an Associate Steel Inspector retiring in 1995. Walt is survived by his wife, Rita and son, Tom Richards of Sacramento, predeceased by son Carl. At his request no services planned.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on June 30, 2019