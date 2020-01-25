Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Walter Robb Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Walter Robb Jr passed into God's loving arms December 31,2019. He was born April 28.1953 in Sacramento,Ca. He graduated from Grant Union High School in 1971. After graduation he entered into an electrical training program which led to employment with General Electric and Western Electric. He later joined the Army and once discharged relocated to San Jose,Ca where he was employed with Laserscope and Iridex Medical for 25 years. Walter was the favorite among family and friends. Whenever he came home he was forever fixing something electrical at their homes. He was the life of the party. God blessed him with a beautiful voice and the ability to make music. He belonged to several music groups and gospel choirs throughout his life. He could sing any style and would always bring his mics and karaoke player to family outings and work events. He loved to cook, especially BBQ. He was known for his ribs, tri tips and smoked turkey butts. Walter was preceded in death by his father and mother, Walter and Patricia Robb. He leaves to cherish his memory his daughter Latisha Robb, granddaughters Kamari, Giselle, Shanee, Tiana, Tamera ,sisters Renee {Bruce] Truitt, Rhonda{Allen} Baber,Patrice King, brothers David(Tammy) Robb, Lindsey(Zena) Ferrell, Dwane Ferrell and a host of loving family and friends. The family would like to thank everyone who helped us take care of our brother over the last four years at the family home in Del Paso Heights. He lived his last six months in Puerto Rico with his daughter. If you stopped by, called or sent condolences we thank you it was truly appreciated.

Walter Robb Jr passed into God's loving arms December 31,2019. He was born April 28.1953 in Sacramento,Ca. He graduated from Grant Union High School in 1971. After graduation he entered into an electrical training program which led to employment with General Electric and Western Electric. He later joined the Army and once discharged relocated to San Jose,Ca where he was employed with Laserscope and Iridex Medical for 25 years. Walter was the favorite among family and friends. Whenever he came home he was forever fixing something electrical at their homes. He was the life of the party. God blessed him with a beautiful voice and the ability to make music. He belonged to several music groups and gospel choirs throughout his life. He could sing any style and would always bring his mics and karaoke player to family outings and work events. He loved to cook, especially BBQ. He was known for his ribs, tri tips and smoked turkey butts. Walter was preceded in death by his father and mother, Walter and Patricia Robb. He leaves to cherish his memory his daughter Latisha Robb, granddaughters Kamari, Giselle, Shanee, Tiana, Tamera ,sisters Renee {Bruce] Truitt, Rhonda{Allen} Baber,Patrice King, brothers David(Tammy) Robb, Lindsey(Zena) Ferrell, Dwane Ferrell and a host of loving family and friends. The family would like to thank everyone who helped us take care of our brother over the last four years at the family home in Del Paso Heights. He lived his last six months in Puerto Rico with his daughter. If you stopped by, called or sent condolences we thank you it was truly appreciated. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jan. 25, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close