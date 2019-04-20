Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rev. Walter Robert LINK. View Sign

The founding pastor of Faith Presbyterian Church, Rev. Walter R. Link, died March 14 after a brief illness. Earlier this year he participated in several special events marking the church's 50th anniversary. A native San Franciscan, he graduated from Occidental College (Los Angeles) and San Francisco Theological Seminary. Before moving to Sacramento in 1967, he served four other California churches, and as Stated Clerk for three Presbyterian regional governing boards. For two terms he offered prayers at Assembly openings of the California Legislature. Walt gave tirelessly to his professional life and to his family: sons David, Peter, Richard, Kenneth and Steven and late wife Betty; wife Shirley (Meeker) and her children Julie Tankersley and Eric, nine grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

The founding pastor of Faith Presbyterian Church, Rev. Walter R. Link, died March 14 after a brief illness. Earlier this year he participated in several special events marking the church's 50th anniversary. A native San Franciscan, he graduated from Occidental College (Los Angeles) and San Francisco Theological Seminary. Before moving to Sacramento in 1967, he served four other California churches, and as Stated Clerk for three Presbyterian regional governing boards. For two terms he offered prayers at Assembly openings of the California Legislature. Walt gave tirelessly to his professional life and to his family: sons David, Peter, Richard, Kenneth and Steven and late wife Betty; wife Shirley (Meeker) and her children Julie Tankersley and Eric, nine grandchildren and five great grandchildren. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Apr. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close