The founding pastor of Faith Presbyterian Church, Rev. Walter R. Link, died March 14 after a brief illness. Earlier this year he participated in several special events marking the church's 50th anniversary. A native San Franciscan, he graduated from Occidental College (Los Angeles) and San Francisco Theological Seminary. Before moving to Sacramento in 1967, he served four other California churches, and as Stated Clerk for three Presbyterian regional governing boards. For two terms he offered prayers at Assembly openings of the California Legislature. Walt gave tirelessly to his professional life and to his family: sons David, Peter, Richard, Kenneth and Steven and late wife Betty; wife Shirley (Meeker) and her children Julie Tankersley and Eric, nine grandchildren and five great grandchildren.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Apr. 20, 2019