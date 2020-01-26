Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Walter Rollin. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Walter Rollin, Ph.D, 87, died peacefully on January 12, 2020, in Sacramento. Born in New York, Walter retired as professor emeritus from San Francisco State University. In addition to his career teaching, he maintained a marriage and family therapy practice for over 40 years, published academic texts, poetry and pursued his life-long interest in theater in NY, Washington, DC, and California as well as TV commercials and voice-overs. To his family's great delight, he was, also, a gourmet cook. He is survived by Bonnie, his wife of 43 years, his children, Todd, Brad, Hannah and Sarah and two grandchildren. A memorial service is scheduled for 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 1, 2020, at Trinity Episcopal Cathedral in Sacramento. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the the National Alliance on Mental Illness or the .

Walter Rollin, Ph.D, 87, died peacefully on January 12, 2020, in Sacramento. Born in New York, Walter retired as professor emeritus from San Francisco State University. In addition to his career teaching, he maintained a marriage and family therapy practice for over 40 years, published academic texts, poetry and pursued his life-long interest in theater in NY, Washington, DC, and California as well as TV commercials and voice-overs. To his family's great delight, he was, also, a gourmet cook. He is survived by Bonnie, his wife of 43 years, his children, Todd, Brad, Hannah and Sarah and two grandchildren. A memorial service is scheduled for 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 1, 2020, at Trinity Episcopal Cathedral in Sacramento. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the the National Alliance on Mental Illness or the . Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jan. 26, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.