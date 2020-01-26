Walter Rollin, Ph.D, 87, died peacefully on January 12, 2020, in Sacramento. Born in New York, Walter retired as professor emeritus from San Francisco State University. In addition to his career teaching, he maintained a marriage and family therapy practice for over 40 years, published academic texts, poetry and pursued his life-long interest in theater in NY, Washington, DC, and California as well as TV commercials and voice-overs. To his family's great delight, he was, also, a gourmet cook. He is survived by Bonnie, his wife of 43 years, his children, Todd, Brad, Hannah and Sarah and two grandchildren. A memorial service is scheduled for 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 1, 2020, at Trinity Episcopal Cathedral in Sacramento. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the the National Alliance on Mental Illness or the .
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jan. 26, 2020