Wanda Ellithorpe-Fletcher, 64, died at 6:31 p.m. on Friday, September 20, 2019, from injuries sustained in a three-car accident in Davis, California. Wanda was born on June 20, 1955, in Ontario, California and was the youngest of five children. Wanda was a loving and selfless mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, friend, and nurse. Helping othersher family, friends, co-workers, her children's friends, and strangersbrought her tremendous joy. Yet Wanda's greatest happiness came from her children and grandsons. Wanda loved to spoil them with love, attention, hugs, kisses, and gifts. Wanda was tickled to buy and assemble large, outdoor playhouses for each set of grandsons. Before her untimely death, Wanda was working on her "40-year wellness plan" so that she could keep up with her rambunctious grandchildren as they grew into adulthood. Wanda was an incredibly gifted fused glass artist. She enjoyed creating works of art as gifts and for nonprofit auctions to help raise funds for the arts, health care, and the homeless. She and her sister, Gina, spent countless hours in the garage with their kiln creating glass work together. Despite her talent, she refused to sell her work because it would "take the fun out of it." Wanda had a kind and generous heart. If she could help you, she would. She loved adopting puppies from the pound. Wanda's favorite Christmas tradition with her children was shopping at Sam's Club for Christmas gifts for children whose families couldn't afford to buy presents. Wanda loved to volunteer at work, for non-profits, and especially serving food to the hungry and homeless. If Wanda ever won the lottery, she planned to open a vocational center for the homeless. She opened her heart, home, and wallet to everyone without hesitation. Wanda loved to cook and try new recipes. She was widely known for her homemade oatmeal cookies, crepes, cinnamon rolls, and spring rolls with peanut sauce. Wanda was also an expert griller, a talent that she passed on to her beloved son, Jeffrey. At the time of her death, Wanda was Practice Manager at NorthBay Medical Center and oversaw its Occupational Health and Employee Health Services in Fairfield and Vacaville, California. Previously, Wanda served as Occupational Health Nurse Manager at Campbell's Soup in Sacramento and co-founded an occupational health clinic in Central Illinois. She created lasting relationships, treated everyone she worked with like family, fostered a positive work environment, and mentored countless colleagues. Wanda earned an Associate Degree in Nursing from Triton College and a B.S.N. from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. Wanda celebrated those who chose to enter the nursing profession and proudly shared with other nurses that she had never been unemployed in her 42 years as a nurse. Wanda was preceded in death by her mother, Virginia Mae Ellithorpe, mother-in-law, Dorothy Fletcher, and her daughter Jennifer. She is survived by her children Janine Fletcher-Thomas (Tyrone) and Jeffrey Fletcher (Jennifer); her grandchildren, Forrest, Hendrix, Finley, Lincoln, and Malcolm; her siblings, Linda Ellithorpe, Gina Kelsch (Greg) and their children (Katie and Tracy), Brenda Carrillo, and Ted Ellithorpe. She is also survived by her former husband, David Fletcher (Casey), whose family she remained close to through the years, his father, Archie Fletcher (Kathy), his sister Sally Fletcher, and his brother Tommy Fletcher (Cindy) and their children (Abigail and Austin). There will be a Celebration of Life held in Wanda's honor on October 5, 2019 at Northbay Health Care Administrative Center at 12:00 3:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please make a charitable contribution in memory of Wanda Fletcher to Sacramento Loaves & Fishes,

