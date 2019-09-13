Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wanda Hammett. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Wanda Hammett, former public servant and dogged champion for disabled rights, dies at 86. Oklahoma-born Wanda Hammett died peacefully in her home on August 1st at 86 in Rocklin. Wanda was born deaf in Kingfisher Oklahoma in 1932 as the youngest in a farming family of five children. Wanda was taught speech, played basketball and received her bachelors of Business Administration from the university of Oklahoma. Wanda left Oklahoma with her two children Patricia and Mike for California where she went on to become a deft auditor and eventually a manager in the State Controllers office. In addition to being recognised for her work as an auditor and manager she was recruited by then state controller Gray Davis to wear the hat as "Employment officer for the Disabled". At that time the controller's office was hardly an equal workplace and after Wanda took on her role at least 57 people who happened to have disabilities found work in the state controllers office. Wanda was a trailblazer. She was the first female auditor and the first deaf auditor hired to the state controllers office. Wanda was stubborn, loving and had a fantastic sense of humor. When asked during the hiring process to the state controllers office "What if your car broke downwhat would you do?" She responded, "I would try to get it fixed." Another question: "You are going to be travelling around with a man for two to three months. What do you think of that?" She said. "Well, I hope he can take care of himself." Wanda always made sure that she would be heard in issues important to her, took care of herself and her family, while admirably helping others to do the same. In California she meet the love of her life Harold Hammett who passed in 2001. Wanda is survived by her daughter Patricia Gehrke and son Mike Hill and their respective families. She will sorely be missed by all who knew her. Her remains will be interred in Oklahoma with her family at a later date.

