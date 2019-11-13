Wanda Jean Anglesio

Born on 12/30/1934 in Rolla, Missouri. Her parents were Eldon and Juanita Smith. She was an only child. She was married to Joseph Anglesio on 2/14/1982. Visitation is scheduled for Sunday 11/17/2019 at 3:00pm, Lambert Funeral Home. Funeral service will take place at Lambert Funeral Home 11/18 at 11:00am Surviving Relatives, Husband Joseph Anglesio, Son Keith Mountain and daughter in law Cheri Mountain, Daughter Jane Galvan and husband Ruban Galvan, Grandson Christopher Galvan and 11 other Grandkids and Great grandkids, Stepson Joseph Anglesio and Step daughter in law Candy, Step daughter Anna Anglesio.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Nov. 13, 2019
Roseville, CA   (916) 783-0474
