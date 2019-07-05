Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wanda (Dudick) Lammer. View Sign Service Information Camellia Memorial Lawn 10221 Jackson Road Sacramento , CA 95827 (916)-363-9431 Send Flowers Obituary

Wanda Lammer (Dudick) age 96 passed away June 29th at home with furry friend Pepper at her side. Wanda leaves daughters Judi Turner, (son in law Don Turner), and Carol Yee, grandsons Michael Turner, (wife Amy), and Robert Turner, grand daughter Cari Skinner and great grandsons Jack Turner, Matthew Turner, Ryan Skinner and Joey Skinner. She also leaves a sister Joy Gault. Wanda was preceded in death by her husband Robert Lammer and her grandson Sean Smith. Wanda was born in Illinois and left home at a very young age to strike out across the country with her sister Jean. They worked their way west to California experiencing many mishaps and adventures along the way. Wanda worked during the war effort building Air Force Bombers. She met and married Robert Lammer in San Francisco and traveled as a Navy and then Air Force wife. Wanda worked for the civil service as a telephone operator at Mather AFB and then at Logistic command at McClellan AFB. She worked into her 70s and frequented her local gym well into her 80s. The family is grateful for Wanda's kind and patient caregivers, Sala, Luce, Lesi, and Rej. Friends are welcome to attend a brief graveside service at Camellia Memorial Lawn 10221 Jackson Road Sacramento CA on Monday July 8 th at 10 AM followed by refreshments at Wanda's home

