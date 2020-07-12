Wanda Mae Southern (Corlett) died peacefully July 3, 2020 just 44 days shy of her 99th birthday. A resident of Sacramento since 1955, Wanda was born in Waynoka, OK on August 16, 1921 to Louise (Michels) & Clifford Corlett. She was preceded in death by her son Dennis, her husband of 57 years Arthur, her parents, brother Clifford, sister Janne and great grandson Kyle. She is survived by her son Robert (wife Sally), daughter Gina, 9 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren. At a time when most women aspired to complete high school, Wanda was a graduate of Mt. St. Mary's College, Los Angeles. During the 1950's through the 1960's she was active with The League of Women Voters and became quite knowledgeable about the California Water Project. A charter member of Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church, Wanda was a faithful communicant until declining health restricted her activities. Due to the pandemic, memorial services will be held at a later date.



