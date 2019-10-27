Wanda Marie Jordan, a longtime resident of Sacramento, passed away peacefully on October 17, 2019 at the age of 85. Wanda is survived by her two loving children, Dennis Whitmire, from Stockton; Jill Morgan, from Lodi and Stephanie Wolfe, half-sister from Roseville. Wanda was the owner/founder of the Original Sacramento Home and Garden Show. She enjoyed her travels, was an avid reader, raised dogs and loved her pets. There will be no services per Wanda's wishes. She was a big supporter of dog rescues, in lieu of flowers donations can be made in her name to True Love [email protected] 1040 W. Kettleman Ln. Box 140 Lodi, CA 95240 or at www.TrueLoveRescue.org
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Oct. 27, 2019