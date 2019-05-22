Wanda T. Gee, age 90, passed away on May 7, 2019. Wanda was born in Guangzhou, China on January 28, 1929. She will forever be remembered by her son Melvin (Melanie), daughter-in-law Shirley, grandsons Byron(Ana) and Devin, sister Mary Saito, and many loving relatives. She was predeceased by husband Alvin, son Morris and grandson Matthew. Memorial service and interment will take place at East Lawn, East Sacramento Mortuary, 4300 Folsom Blvd. Sacramento, CA 95819 on Friday May 24 at 10 am. Casual attire. Remembrances may be made to the Asian Community Care Center (ACC), 7801 Rush River Dr., Sacramento, CA 95831 or to a .
Published in The Sacramento Bee on May 22, 2019