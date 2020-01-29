Wanda (Womack) Turner

With great sadness the family of Wanda Turner announces her death on January 23, 2020, at 83 years old. She is survived by her husband of 46 years, Donald, and her children, Victoria Velasquez and Diana Archibald [Dane Netherton], her three grandchildren, Christian Velasquez, Isabella May [Evan], and Elsie Netherton, and by her many cousins and friends. Wanda was predeceased by her beloved parents, Walter and Norma Womack. A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, January 31, 2020 at 10:00 a.m., at East Lawn Mortuary, 5757 Greenback Lane, Sacramento, CA. Memorial donations in Wanda's name may be made to the .
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jan. 29, 2020
