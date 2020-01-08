Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Warren Burns More. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Warren Burns More, beloved husband and father, was born to Frances and Alfred Burns More in San Francisco December 17, 1936, and died peacefully November 3, 2019, in Sacramento, predeceased by his sister, Shawneen. An eighth generation Californian, his Spanish ancestor traveled with the 1769 expedition of General Gaspar de Portolá and Father Junipero Serra. Like his other forbears who came west to seek their fortunes, Warren was always a risk taker. He chased adventure from an early age: riding freight trains across the west for fun with his fraternity brothers, and hiking the high Sierras with scouting friends for weeks at a time. Warren was a natural born leader and speaker, helming many groups and professional organizations in a long and varied career in Sacramento and El Dorado County: army drill sergeant, financial analyst, bar and nightclub owner, attorney, company founder, real estate broker, land developer, and corporate counsel. He taught Sunday school at St. James Catholic Church in Georgetown and mentored three foster siblings through CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) for many years. It was a good life and a happy one, enriched with spiritual seeking and world travel, which began when he and Jean married in Barcelona, Spain. He adored his wife and family, and they cared for him with equal faithfulness and love: Jean and children Nicholas (Teresa), Mary, and Anthony (Jezra), and grandchildren Adalin and Evan. His children always knew that they came first. Warren was a graduate of Oakland High School, the University of California at Davis, University of the Pacific, McGeorge School of Law, and attended UC Berkeley and Escuela Libre de Derecho, School of Law, in Mexico City. Through challenges and trials, including his long terminal illness, he stayed in love with life. He was a man of great integrity and faith, brave, gentle, kind, quick-witted, charming, successful, confident, ambitious, generous, and warm-hearted. Warren liked to say, "Comparisons are odious!" Now it applies to him: he was incomparable and he will be sorely missed. Warren is survived by extended family, the Uptons, Jan, John, Sam, Chatnaree, and Mina, and Judy Bowman. He is also survived by many friends, including Lee Samon and Craig Clasby, who were buddies from the age of five in the old neighborhood. The family would like to thank his devoted caregiver, Epalahame (Abraham) Nunu, who cared for him in his last years. A private mass was held at St. Francis of Assisi church in Sacramento. Any donations in his memory may be made for Parkinson's research.

